Leeds United reportedly still have Southampton forward Cameron Archer on their radar.

It was a quiet winter window for the Whites, who did not make a single addition their promotion-chasing squad.

There was late interest in Archer from LS11, but a deal for the former England youth international failed to materialise.

The 23-year-old instead remained at St Mary’s, but has not contributed a goal to their Premier League survival effort since October.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds still have eyes on the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough marksman.

He told GiveMeSport: "The priority is to get promotion and then assess what targets are possible. Leeds are more focused on finding a playmaker and trying to buy Manor Solomon, while Cameron Archer remains on their radar."

Archer made his senior debut for Aston Villa as a 17-year-old but failed to establish himself as a regular in the Midlands.

He enjoyed productive loan spells in the Championship with Preston North End and Middlesbrough, registering 18 goals across 40 appearances in the second tier.

Sheffield United signed Archer on a permanent basis in 2023, but their immediate relegation from the Premier League triggered a clause that sent the frontman back to Villa.

He moved again in August last year, linking up with Southampton for a fee reported to be worth £15m.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has used Joel Piroe as his first-choice forward for the bulk of the campaign, with Mateo Joseph as a back-up option.