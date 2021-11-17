Former Everton, Huddersfield Town and Hull City striker training with Manchester-based non-league club

OUMAR NIASSE: Has been training with a non-league club in Manchester. Picture: Getty Images.

The 31-year-old was a free agent when he was signed by the Terriers in March but was released in the summer without playing a game after he injured his groin in the build-up towards a first training game to try to prove his fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hull City loanee had spent almost an entire year without a club before being signed by Town after he was released by Everton in July 2020.

OUMAR NIASSE: Has been training with a non-league club in Manchester. Picture: Getty Images.

Niasse made a total of 42 appearances for the Toffees while playing 19 times on loan at Hull, scoring five goals.

As he waits for a deal at another professional club, he has been keeping his fitness up with North West Counties Football League side West Didsbury & Chorlton.

It was announced yesterday that Reading had signed former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll on a short-term deal but the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on club's finances, meaning players like Niasse may find it more difficult to secure contracts.

The likes of Jerome Sinclair, Hal Robson-Kanu, Yaya Sanogo, Bright Enobakhare and David Nugent are all forwards who have recently played in the Championship or Premier League but are currently without a club.