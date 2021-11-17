Former Everton, Huddersfield Town and Hull City striker training with Manchester-based non-league club

Oumar Niasse is training with non-league club West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC following his release from Huddersfield Town.

OUMAR NIASSE: Has been training with a non-league club in Manchester. Picture: Getty Images.

The 31-year-old was a free agent when he was signed by the Terriers in March but was released in the summer without playing a game after he injured his groin in the build-up towards a first training game to try to prove his fitness.

The former Hull City loanee had spent almost an entire year without a club before being signed by Town after he was released by Everton in July 2020.

Niasse made a total of 42 appearances for the Toffees while playing 19 times on loan at Hull, scoring five goals.

As he waits for a deal at another professional club, he has been keeping his fitness up with North West Counties Football League side West Didsbury & Chorlton.

It was announced yesterday that Reading had signed former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll on a short-term deal but the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on club's finances, meaning players like Niasse may find it more difficult to secure contracts.

The likes of Jerome Sinclair, Hal Robson-Kanu, Yaya Sanogo, Bright Enobakhare and David Nugent are all forwards who have recently played in the Championship or Premier League but are currently without a club.

