Bradford City: FA to investigate after Exeter City make six substitutes in FA Cup tie against Bantams

DEFEAT: For Derek Adams and Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

The Bantams were beaten 3-0 after extra time and had Lee Angol sent off in stoppage time of the first half of extra time.

It was a case of what could have been for Bradford after Elliott Watt hit the bar in the 93rd minute of normal time while Levi Sutton also squandered a promising opportunity.

SIXTH SUB: Josh Key was Exeter City's sixth substitute as they beat Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

Two goals from Matt Jay, either side of a Nigel Atangana strike, won the game for the Grecians who will face Cambridge United in the second round.

“I thought in the 90 minutes we were the better team,” reflected Adams.

“We had most of the play and created some good openings, Levi (Sutton) had one and I think he should have had a penalty as well and then we hit the bar. Up until that point, we were very good.

“I think the problem came in extra-time. Lee Angol came on and it looked like they were trying to get him booked and sent off very quickly because of the threat that he can cause. They got him booked, they got him second booked and that caused us a problem.

“He has to learn from that. It caused the whole team a problem and they scored from a poor free-kick from our point of view and Jay, who was the difference on the night, scores a fantastic goal.”

Hope is not completely lost for Bradford in this season's FA Cup, however, as it has been reported by the Telegraph and Argus that the Football Association have launched an investigation after Exeter made a sixth substitution in Tuesday evening's fixture when Josh Key was introduced for Sam Nombe in extra time.

Clubs are allowed three chances to make substitutions during the 90 minutes and are given one further slot to make changes in extra time but they must not exceed the five-substitute limit.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor admitted after the fixture that he was no fan of the FA Cup’s substitution rules.

He said: "I don’t like the rule, I hope it doesn’t get introduced in any way, but we have to be mindful that, in this competition, we can use it.”