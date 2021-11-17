Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore to investigate reasons behind Owls' injury crisis

INJURY PROBLEMS: For Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images.

The Owls only had six substitutes on the bench for their first-round FA Cup replay defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

That included goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell who had flown directly from Belfast after featuring for Northern Ireland in their 0-0 draw with Italy on Monday evening.

INJURY BLOW: For Marvin Johnson. Picture: Getty Images.

Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran were the latest names added to Wednesday's injury list, as hamstring problems ruled the pair out of Tuesday's trip to Devon.

Moore is already without a number of senior players due to injury and admitted the current injury problems at the Owls are the worst he has experienced during his time in management.

"We will look at it because there have been a lot of soft tissue injuries. We will have to have a look at the squad and the injuries," said Moore.

"We have lost two more players to soft tissue injuries in the last four days so we will have to have a look at it. We will be looking into it."

Moore is not worried about a lack of quality within his squad as Tuesday's FA Cup exit represented another frustrating evening for the club's supporters.

Moore insisted: "I am happy with the squad.

"When you have got the calibre of players that we have got out, they are big players. You are talking about half a dozen players and if they are fit they are in the team. Let's make no mistake about that.

"Any team who loses six of your top players is going to be impacted.

"The biggest thing I am worried about is making sure we stay competitive and stay in contention because when those players do return, it will obviously make us a stronger team.

"It is very difficult when you lose your better players.

"We have got to get on with it. We can't cry over spilt milk because it is what it is. What we have to do is rally again and go again on Saturday.

"We are disappointed to be out of the FA Cup but we have got a league programme to get back to on Saturday.

"We have to try and get our momentum back in the league. The only way you address this is a good performance and the right result on Saturday."