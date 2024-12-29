Former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley coach Dean Whitehead has taken on a role in Stoke City’s temporary coaching team following the dismissal of Narcis Pelach.

Pelach, a former Terriers coach himself, was relieved of his duties following a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United on Boxing Day.

The Potters had also been beaten by Sheffield Wednesday just before Christmas, despite seeing the Owls go down to 10 men.

With the club languishing in 19th place, the axe was wielded and Stoke are back on the hunt for a new head coach.

Dean Whitehead joined Stoke City from Barnsley in September. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Club legend Ryan Shawcross will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, with assistance from some familiar faces.

Whitehead has remained in post and will be with Shawcross in the dugout for Stoke’s upcoming clash with Sunderland. Shawcross will also have the assistance of Alex Morris and Darren Behcet.

Pelach’s former Huddersfield colleagues Paul Clements and Harrison Glew have departed the club.

Stoke’s sporting director Jon Walters said: “Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

“However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

“I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.”

Whitehead joined Stoke in September, linking up with Pelach just months after his move to Barnsley as a first-team coach. He had previously worked with Reds boss Darrell Clarke at Port Vale.