Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Michael Flynn is reportedly a leading contender for the vacant Cheltenham Town job.

The 43-year-old left Swindon Town in January, less than 12 months after penning a two-year contract at the County Ground. However, reports have suggested he could be in line for a return to the dugout.

According to Gloucestershire Live, he is set to be spoken to about potentially taking the reins as the Robins look to replace Darrell Clarke. The vacancy opened when Clarke left for Barnsley, staying in League One after suffering relegation to the fourth tier with Cheltenham.

It was the second time in the last two years that a Cheltenham boss had left for Oakwell, as Michael Duff also followed the same path to South Yorkshire.

Flynn had two spells in Yorkshire as a player, first representing Huddersfield in the 2008/09 season. He left the Terriers after one season, moving to West Yorkshire to link up with Bradford.

He racked up 104 appearances for the Bantams, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists.

His management career started in 2017, with Newport County. He led the club to some memorable FA Cup upsets over the course of his four-year stay, before leaving for a stint in charge of Walsall.