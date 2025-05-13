Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Neil Danns has been unveiled as the new manager of non-league outfit Southport.

A well-travelled player and former Guyana international, Danns spent time with the Terriers in 2013 after a loan switch from Leicester City.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Danns also represented the likes of Crystal Palace, Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers.

Now 42, he is retired from playing and pursuing a career in management. After a stint as an assistant in the EFL with Tranmere Rovers, he has taken the reins at sixth-tier Southport.

Neil Danns counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

It marks a return to non-league management for Danns, who had a spell at the Macclesfield helm before moving to Tranmere.

He has been joined at the club by former Sheffield United star Mark Duffy, a man revered on the red side of the Steel City, who has taken on the assistant manager role.

The 39-year-old has previously led non-league outfits Macclesfield and Warrington Rylands.

“I can’t wait [to get going],” said Danns in his first in-house interview. “Really excited, really grateful, I managed to get to a lot of Southport games last year.

“Obviously, I was the assistant manager at Tranmere Rovers. We had Josh Williams on loan here, so I managed to get down. I think there’s so much potential within the club, so I’m looking forward to trying to bring that potential out.

Mark Duffy helped Sheffield United seal promotion to the Premier League in 2019. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“I’m going to go into detail looking at the squad and what I think we need. I think one of the things people will see from me, and my time at Macclesfield, I expect a lot of energy, a lot of confidence. It’s up to me and Mark to bring that out out of the players.