Former Huddersfield Town and Derby County midfielder 'set' for Preston North End exit as deal explained
The 30-year-old is a product of Huddersfield’s academy and represented the Terriers at first-team level between 2013 and 2016.
He returned to the John Smith’s Stadium for a second spell in 2021, taking his Terriers appearance tally to 119 before departing for Preston in 2023.
Lilwhites boss Paul Heckingbottom has been unable to use Holmes of late, with the former Derby County midfielder sidelined by a fractured fibula.
It now appears possible Holmes has played his last game in Preston colours, as Heckingbottom has confirmed the midfielder has held talks over an exit.
According to the Lancashire Post, Holmes is set to join MLS outfit Houston Dynamo on a permanent deal.
The move will reportedly not include a fee, with Holmes’ Deepdale contract due to expire in a matter of months.
It would mark his first switch away from the EFL, but Holmes will not be in completely unfamiliar territory.
He was born in the United States and has represented the country of his birth at international level.