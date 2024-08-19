Former Huddersfield Town coach Mike Marsh has left Preston North End following a brief stint as caretaker manager.

He oversaw a Carabao Cup win over Sunderland, which was followed by a league defeat to Swansea City at the weekend. He has informed the club he does not wish to apply for the permanent role, or continue to take the Lilywhites forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsh has therefore departed Deepdale, with Preston hoping to make an announcement on Lowe’s successor in the coming days. A statement issued by Preston director Peter Ridsdale on Saturday (August 17) read: “On Monday, August 12, it was announced that Mike Marsh, along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, would take charge of the first-team fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City.

Mike Marsh coached at Huddersfield Town during the reign of David Wagner. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

“Following today’s defeat in South Wales, Mike has thanked the club for the opportunity to take interim charge, but he does not wish to apply for the job on a permanent basis or take the club forward.

“Mike will therefore leave the club with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future, We will now concentrate all our time and energy on appointing a new manager/head coach, and hope to be in a position to make an announcement in the coming days.”