Former Huddersfield Town and Swansea City coach leaves Preston North End after caretaker stint
Marsh, who was part of David Wagner’s coaching team at Huddersfield, was a first-team coach during Ryan Lowe’s tenure as Preston boss. When Lowe left by mutual consent last week, Marsh stepped up to take the reins on a temporary basis.
He oversaw a Carabao Cup win over Sunderland, which was followed by a league defeat to Swansea City at the weekend. He has informed the club he does not wish to apply for the permanent role, or continue to take the Lilywhites forward.
Marsh has therefore departed Deepdale, with Preston hoping to make an announcement on Lowe’s successor in the coming days. A statement issued by Preston director Peter Ridsdale on Saturday (August 17) read: “On Monday, August 12, it was announced that Mike Marsh, along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, would take charge of the first-team fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City.
“Following today’s defeat in South Wales, Mike has thanked the club for the opportunity to take interim charge, but he does not wish to apply for the job on a permanent basis or take the club forward.
“Mike will therefore leave the club with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future, We will now concentrate all our time and energy on appointing a new manager/head coach, and hope to be in a position to make an announcement in the coming days.”
Marsh counts the likes of Liverpool and Swansea City among his former clubs and has also worked within the England national team’s youth set-up.
