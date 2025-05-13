Huddersfield Town’s former loans manager and ex-Barnsley midfielder David Fox has landed a key role at League One-bound Plymouth Argyle.

A midfielder in his playing days, the 41-year-old plied his trade with the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City and Blackpool after cutting his teeth with Manchester United.

He also represented Plymouth, who have taken him back to Home Park in the capacity of head of football operations.

His appointment comes in the midst of a post-relegation restructuring, with Neil Dewsnip having departed his role as director of football in January.

David Fox had a loan spell at Barnsley in 2013. | Tony Johnson

Fox has joined Plymouth from Leicester City, who like Huddersfield had employed him to oversee their loan system.

Former Rotherham United staff member Tom Randle has also joined the club’s ranks, filling the head of recruitment vacancy.

He had previously worked with Argyle boss Miron Muslic at Cercle Brugge.

Plymouth’s chief executive Andrew Parkinson said: “Following Neil Dewsnip’s departure we reviewed the structure of our football leadership department and spoke openly about our desire to appoint a sporting director.

“Following further thought and advice from external consultants, introducing the role of head of football operations was better suited to the way we wanted our football leadership team to move forward.

“Although the process took longer than anticipated, we were intent on bringing in someone with not only the relevant skills and experience for the role, but someone who knows Argyle and Plymouth, someone who knows the intricacies of the club, our location, and our uniqueness. In David, we have exactly that.

David Fox represented Plymouth Argyle during his playing days. | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

“He is a firm fans’ favourite who knows the club well from his time here as a player, and we believe he is the perfect person to step into this role and lead our football operations forward.

