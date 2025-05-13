Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City forward Gary Taylor-Fletcher has stepped down as manager of non-league minnows AFC Crewe.

As a player, Taylor-Fletcher played in all four of England’s professional divisions and was promoted from the Championship with Blackpool and Leicester City.

He had spells with the Terriers, Owls and Tigers, as well as the likes of Lincoln City, Millwall and Leyton Orient.

Now 43, Taylor-Fletcher has spent the bulk of the last three years in charge of AFC Crewe. He has led the club to two league titles, with the outfit now competing in the Staffordshire County Senior League on the 11th rung of the English football ladder.

Gary-Taylor Fletcher represented Huddersfield Town between 2005 and 2007. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

A club statement read: “Manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher has stepped down from his role as manager of AFC Crewe. Almost three years ago, GTF took a chance on us and the project we were trying to build at AFC Crewe.

“Since then, he’s led us to two league titles, including an unforgettable league and cup double last season, and has transformed our club on and off the pitch, building the foundations for the club’s future success.

“GTF brought professionalism to the club from day one. But, most importantly, he created a family at the club. Players became friends. Fans and board members became part of the squad.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher counts Leicester City among his former clubs. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

“We’ve come a long way since those days on St George’s Park, and GTF has played a huge part in getting us where we are today. A true AFC Crewe legend. We wish GTF all the best for whatever the future holds.”

Taylor-Fletcher first arrived in Yorkshire in 2001, when he had a spell on loan at the club from Northwich Victoria.