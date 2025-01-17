Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Chris Atkinson has found a new club in the eighth tier after leaving Farsley Celtic.

The 32-year-old recently left sixth-tier Farsley after nearly eight years on the club’s books, departing as their record appearance-maker.

His exit followed the departure of his brother Ben, who was reunited with Chris at The Citadel in 2023.

Both have now joined eighth-tier Liversedge, who compete in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Chris Atkinson made 13 appearances at first-team level for Huddersfield Town. | James Hardisty

Liversedge boss Ryan Toulson said: "We are delighted to capture the signature of Chris. As the ex-captain of our neighbours Farsley, he will bring more leadership to the squad. Once fully fit, Chris’ experience will be key to our long-term goals."

Atkinson started his career at Huddersfield, making 13 appearances for the Terriers after progressing through the club’s youth ranks.

His only goal for the club was scored in December 2012, in a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United.

He had four loan spells away from the John Smith’s Stadium, representing the likes of Bradford and Chesterfield, before moving on in 2014.