Former Huddersfield Town man attracts 'strong interest' from European giants following Crystal Palace link
The 27-year-old had a brief stint in West Yorkshire while cutting his teeth at Leicester City, making eight appearances for Huddersfield during the 2015/16 campaign.
It was an experience that helped Chilwell become one of the country’s most revered left-backs and earn a £45m move to Chelsea.
However, he has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and reports have indicated he could depart in January.
Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have been linked with the England-capped defender, while Spanish giants Atletico are also now being credited with interest.
According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Diego Simeone is keen to bolster his left-back department. He has previously looked to England for an addition at full-back, having signed Kieran Trippier in 2019.
A move could propel Chilwell back into the England picture, if it allows him to play regularly at club level.
Discussing his time at Huddersfield in 2021, Chilwell told Chelsea’s website: “Huddersfield was a very big step in my career in going from under-23s football, where it’s all about improving as a player, to going into a men’s dressing room where it’s all about winning and you’re seeing that it’s not just for fun.
“It’s people’s livelihoods at the end of the day and seeing that side of it was a big part of my growth in my career.”
