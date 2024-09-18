Former Huddersfield Town loanee Ben Chilwell is reportedly expected to leave Chelsea - and has been linked with Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

A number of young prospects have passed through the John Smith’s Stadium on their way to the top, with Chilwell among them.

He had a loan stint at Huddersfield in the 2015/16 season, making eight appearances for the club. Despite the brief nature of his time at the club, Chilwell hailed the period’s impact on his career, as well as the influence of former Terriers boss David Wagner.

His future has been up in the air since he was frozen out of the first-team picture at Chelsea by Enzo Maresca, who has put his own stamp on the Blues squad.

Ben Chilwell's Chelsea future is up in the air. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chilwell has recently returned to the main training group but according to Football Insider, is still expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Sun have credited Crystal Palace and Ipswich with interest in the 27-year-old, who Chelsea paid a reported £45m to prise him from Leicester City in 2020.

Both clubs are thought to be tracking the England international and could swoop when the January transfer window opens.