Former Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Fulham man recruited by League One club

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jun 2024, 08:58 BST
Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone is on course to face the Terriers this season after joining Crawley Town.

The 33-year-old spent the 2017/18 season in West Yorkshire, making 28 appearances in all competitions in what proved to be a memorable Premier League season for the Terriers.

Malone, however, dropped back into the Championship with a move to Derby County after just a year at the John Smith’s Stadium. He was recently put up for sale by Gillingham and has not taken long to secure a switch.

The veteran has sealed a move to Crawley, penning terms at Broadfield Stadium following the club’s promotion via the League Two play-offs. He has admitted to having previously wanted to play for the Red Devils due to his family connection to the area.

Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has joined Crawley Town. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has joined Crawley Town. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

After putting pen to paper, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.

"I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine. I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”

He has signed a one-year deal with the club, who are led by former Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey.

