Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone is on course to face the Terriers this season after joining Crawley Town.

The 33-year-old spent the 2017/18 season in West Yorkshire, making 28 appearances in all competitions in what proved to be a memorable Premier League season for the Terriers.

Malone, however, dropped back into the Championship with a move to Derby County after just a year at the John Smith’s Stadium. He was recently put up for sale by Gillingham and has not taken long to secure a switch.

The veteran has sealed a move to Crawley, penning terms at Broadfield Stadium following the club’s promotion via the League Two play-offs. He has admitted to having previously wanted to play for the Red Devils due to his family connection to the area.

After putting pen to paper, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.

"I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine. I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”