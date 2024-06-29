Former Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Fulham man recruited by League One club
The 33-year-old spent the 2017/18 season in West Yorkshire, making 28 appearances in all competitions in what proved to be a memorable Premier League season for the Terriers.
Malone, however, dropped back into the Championship with a move to Derby County after just a year at the John Smith’s Stadium. He was recently put up for sale by Gillingham and has not taken long to secure a switch.
The veteran has sealed a move to Crawley, penning terms at Broadfield Stadium following the club’s promotion via the League Two play-offs. He has admitted to having previously wanted to play for the Red Devils due to his family connection to the area.
After putting pen to paper, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.
"I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine. I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”
He has signed a one-year deal with the club, who are led by former Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.