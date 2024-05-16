Gillingham make former Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Derby County man available for transfer
The 33-year-old was a Premier League player as recently as 2018, when he helped keep Huddersfield in the top flight. However, he returned to the EFL after just a season in West Yorkshire with a move to Derby County.
Malone arrived at Gillingham last year, with a spell at Millwall separating his Derby exit and Gills move. He was a regular for the League One club last season, racking up 48 appearances, but has been made available for transfer.
In their retained list statement, the Gills confirmed Malone is not out of contract but will be allowed to seek pastures new. He has been made available for a move alongside teammates George Lapslie, Ashley Nadesan and Oli Hawkins.
Gillingham are now led by Mark Bonner, having recently relieved former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City coach Stephen Clemence of his duties. As well as putting four players up for sale, the Gills have announced eight will be departing upon the expiry of their contracts.
Among those moving on is experienced forward Macauley Bonne, who represented Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.
