Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott Arfield has made an emotional return to his first professional club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish outfit Falkirk gave Arfield his break in professional football, giving him a platform to showcase his abilities before Huddersfield came calling.

After 119 appearances for the Terriers, Arfield went on to represent Burnley, Rangers, Charlotte FC and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now sealed an dramatic move back to second-tier Falkirk, having joined on an initial six-month deal in the dying embers of the winter window.

Scott Arfield made over 100 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Tony Johnson

The 36-year-old said: “I’ve got really fond memories of my first time at the club; it was the first appearances of my career, and I was given my first opportunities to play.

“Coming back to Falkirk is something I’ve always had as a goal in football, in whatever circumstances I could help the club.

“I always thought that would be in the Premiership, but it’s an incredible challenge we’ve got, and what a reward there could be at the end of the season. This club should be in the Premiership, and our goal this season is to get up there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk boss John McGlynn added: “Scott will be someone known to many, many Falkirk fans. It’s great to get him back here, but it’s not just a bit of sentiment, he’s a really good football player.

Scott Arfield last played in Scotland for Rangers. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“He’s been keen to return to the club, as soon as we got onto him he showed he was desperate to come back and help give us that push to get to the Premiership.

“I think his experience could be invaluable between now and the end of the season, I’ve heard so many good things about Scott, not only on the pitch but also his character, which will spark in the dressing room as well which is hugely important.