Former Huddersfield Town, Rangers and Burnley midfielder seals switch as dramatic reunion confirmed
Scottish outfit Falkirk gave Arfield his break in professional football, giving him a platform to showcase his abilities before Huddersfield came calling.
After 119 appearances for the Terriers, Arfield went on to represent Burnley, Rangers, Charlotte FC and Bolton Wanderers.
He has now sealed an dramatic move back to second-tier Falkirk, having joined on an initial six-month deal in the dying embers of the winter window.
The 36-year-old said: “I’ve got really fond memories of my first time at the club; it was the first appearances of my career, and I was given my first opportunities to play.
“Coming back to Falkirk is something I’ve always had as a goal in football, in whatever circumstances I could help the club.
“I always thought that would be in the Premiership, but it’s an incredible challenge we’ve got, and what a reward there could be at the end of the season. This club should be in the Premiership, and our goal this season is to get up there.”
Falkirk boss John McGlynn added: “Scott will be someone known to many, many Falkirk fans. It’s great to get him back here, but it’s not just a bit of sentiment, he’s a really good football player.
“He’s been keen to return to the club, as soon as we got onto him he showed he was desperate to come back and help give us that push to get to the Premiership.
“I think his experience could be invaluable between now and the end of the season, I’ve heard so many good things about Scott, not only on the pitch but also his character, which will spark in the dressing room as well which is hugely important.
“He’s a winner that has been over the course many times before while playing at the top level, and it’s great for us to be able to attract someone like Scott back to the football club. We look forward to working with him and hopefully he’s going to give us that little bit of magic we need.”