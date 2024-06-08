Aaron Rowe has joined League Two outfit Gillingham after being released by Huddersfield Town.

The winger was handed a Premier League debut by the Terriers over five years ago, but failed to become an established regular for the club. He was in and out of the Terriers side, having a number of loan spells away from the club before departing at the end of the 2023/24 season.

It has not taken long for the 23-year-old to be snapped up, as he has penned terms with Gillingham ahead of the next campaign. He will work under Gills boss Mark Bonner as the club look to improve upon their 12th-placed finish last term.

Bonner said: "Aaron has shown last season his ability to put games together and play in a variety of positions. It’s a key period for him to continue developing and improving within our team and use his experiences of League Two last season to hit the ground running this term.

Aaron Rowe has found a new club after leaving Huddersfield Town. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

"He is a quick winger, creative in one v one situations and direct in his approach. Aaron helps us change the dynamic of the team and will be relied upon to express himself and get people off their seats.

"I’m looking forward to helping him achieve his best level with us this season and to help us towards being the team we want to become."

Rowe left Huddersfield having made a total of 27 appearances for the club and scored two goals. He arrived in West Yorkshire in 2018, making the move from Leyton Orient after impressing in their academy.

Huddersfield gave Rowe a senior bow in March 2019, in a 2-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. He ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, suffering heartbreak as the club lost in the League Two play-off final.