Former Hull City and Middlesbrough forward departs Sunderland as new club confirmed

Former Hull City and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly has left Sunderland by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old only joined the Black Cats in the summer, linking up with the Championship promotion hopefuls after the expiry of his Hull contract.

However, competition for places proved stern with Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris favouring other options up front.

His departure has now been confirmed, with Millwall securing his services on a permanent basis.

Aaron Connolly was released by Hull City at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Millwall’s director of football Steve Gallen said: "We're pleased to bring Aaron into the club. When Alex [Neil, Millwall boss] and I met him, we really liked his enthusiasm for what we want to do here.

"Aaron's been a bit unlucky not to play a bit more at Sunderland this season, but that has given us an opportunity to get him in.

"Still only 24, Aaron has a lot of experience for his age. He is at his best when running at defenders and we hope he gets plenty of opportunities to do that with us."

In a farewell message, Connolly has paid tribute to Sunderland for handing him an opportunity “when many others wouldn’t”.

Aaron Connolly has left Sunderland following a short spell. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He said: “When I spoke to Kristjaan [Speakman, Sunderland’s sporting director], I just thanked him for the opportunity this club gave me when many others wouldn’t.

“It is something I will never forget and the love I felt from the fans after my first interview until my final game is something that I will always be grateful for.

“Physically and mentally, I leave Sunderland in a good place and I owe a lot of that to the people at the club, including my teammates and the staff. I’m now ready to play games regularly and I appreciate the club’s understanding in allowing me to pursue this opportunity.