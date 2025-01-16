Former Hull City midfielder Corry Evans has found a new club following the expiry of his short-term deal at Bradford City.

The 34-year-old linked up with the Bantams in October, penning a short-term contract to give Bradford an extra option in midfield.

He made nine appearances for the club and turned in some impressive displays, but was allowed to depart upon the expiry of his deal nonetheless.

Evans has now dropped into the National League, joining former EFL outfit Oldham on a deal running until the end of the season.

After putting pen to paper, Evans said: “It’s great to finally get it done, I was in training last week so I’m just really pleased to get it over the line.

“The club got in touch to see where I was at and if I wanted to come down, and when I came I could see the potential this club has to offer.

“The stadium is great, the pitch is fantastic so I’m just looking forward to getting started and helping in any way I can.

“We’re in a good position in the league so I’m coming in at a good time, the quality in the squad is there to see so this is an exciting project.

“If I can use any of my experience then I will do, it’s a tough league so we have to approach every game as it’s the last and look to pick up as many points as we can from now until the end of the season.”

A veteran of the EFL, Evans represented Hull, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland after cutting his teeth with Manchester United.