Former Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur man leaves role after less than three months to join Birmingham City
The 37-year-old only joined Wigan in July, reuniting with his former Hull teammate Shaun Maloney. However, despite Wigan’s desire to retain his services, he has sought pastures new.
He has been added to Chris Davies’ team at Birmingham, taking on a first-team coaching role. Davies said: “Tom is an excellent coach and a great addition to our first-team staff as we look to build on our start to the 2024/25 season.
“He has vast playing experience, which has been added to by coaching roles he has held with both club and international teams.
“This will provide a different dynamic to the group and I expect the squad to feed off his knowledge of the game. We are all looking forward to working with him and wish him every success at Birmingham City.”
Huddlestone started his transition from playing to coaching with a dual role at Manchester United, which saw him combine playing for the club’s under-21s with coaching.
He departed Old Trafford earlier this year before being recruited by Wigan. Huddlestone was also recently unveiled as a member of Ben Fulcher’s interim England under-21s backroom staff.
In a statement, Wigan said: “While the football club was keen to retain the services of Huddlestone, fellow League One side Birmingham presented the former Midlands-born midfielder with an offer he simply could not refuse.
“We would like to thank Tom for his efforts whilst at Wigan Athletic and wish him well for the future.
