Former Hull City star James Chester has confirmed his retirement from playing at the age of 36.

Chester spent four-and-a-half years of his career in Yorkshire, making 171 appearances for Hull between January 2011 and the summer of 2015.

A well-travelled centre-back, he also represented the likes of Aston Villa, Stoke City and Derby County after graduating from Manchester United’s academy.

At the age of 36, he has called time on his career with Salford City being his final club.

“I kept kicking the can down the road,” he told The Athletic. “All I’ve ever known is to be a footballer.

James Chester amassed 171 appearances in the colours of Hull City. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

“You never imagine the day is going to come, but it’d be daft not to notice the differences in my body the older I’ve got. But the main feeling is excitement. The age footballers retire, there’s a lot of life ahead.”

Many players head down the coaching route post-retirement, but Chester harbours ambitions of being a sporting director.

He has enrolled on a course as he looks to begin a new chapter and has been given support by Salford.

James Chester represented Wales at senior level. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

“We’ve come to an arrangement [at Salford] where I will stay until the end of the season and be involved in training at the back-end of the week, helping players,” he said. “But having told them about the sporting directors’ course, they’re kindly going to let me shadow people in that department, too.”

As well as representing an array of clubs across the English football pyramid, Chester collected 35 caps at senior level for Wales.