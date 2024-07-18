Former Hull City, Aston Villa and Manchester United defender makes League Two move
The vastly experienced figure spent last season in League Two, making 41 appearances in the heart of Barrow’s defence. He left the club at the end of the season and has now been recruited by Salford on a free transfer.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I still have a desire to play and win, so hopefully the supporters will see that from me. I was out in Dublin with the squad last week and it is a really good group to be around, and there are a lot of young players here too, so hopefully I can help them and bring them along as well.
“I think the week as a whole was brilliant, it was a tough week but I think one which is important to have at this stage of the season to get yourself ready for the opening day. I still have the desire to carry it on and take it further, and all the Salford fans will see that.”
The 35-year-old, a product of Manchester United’s academy, has played in all four tiers of professional football in England. He amassed 171 appearances for Hull between 2011 and 2015, helping the Tigers seal promotion to the Premier League.
Chester also counts the likes of Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion among his former clubs and will add a wealth of experience to the Ammies squad.
He has become the second defender to join Salford this summer, following the club’s capture of former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town loanee Tom Edwards.
Salford are led by Karl Robinson, who had previously assisted Sam Allardyce at Leeds United as the Whites suffered relegation from the top flight in 2023.
