Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior and ex-Leeds United coach Rene Maric are among the frontrunners for the head coach vacancy at Sunderland.

The Black Cats ended the 2023/24 season with caretaker Mike Dodds at the helm, as they had opted to relieve Michael Beale of his duties. Beale had been the club’s second permanent head coach of the season, having replaced Tony Mowbray earlier on in the campaign.

Sunderland now face the task of making a shrewd managerial appointment in order to breathe life back into the club and get fans back on side. Rosenior has been installed as the joint-frontrunner with BetVictor, level with former Reims boss Will Still at 3/1.

Maric was part of the Leeds coaching team during the turbulent tenure of Jesse Marsch. A highly-regarded coach across the continent, Maric is currently in charge of Bayern Munich’s under-19 side.

He is also among those considered most likely to take the reins at Sunderland, priced at 4/1, This puts him ahead of former Barnsley and Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, priced at 8/1.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since December, when he was sacked by Sheffield United and replaced by Chris Wilder. His successor was unable to save the Blades from relegation and the club will be competing in the Championship once again next term.