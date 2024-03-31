The Black Cats relieved Michael Beale of his duties in February, although opted against making a permanent appointment straight away. Instead, they handed the reins to Mike Dodds on a temporary basis.

He had previously stepped into the interim head coach role earlier on in the campaign, when Tony Mowbray was dismissed. Sunderland were linked with Heckingbottom following Mowbray’s exit, but the former Blades boss has remained out of work.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sunderland have Heckingbottom at the top of their list and see him as someone who ticks their boxes.

Paul Heckingbottom was axed by Sheffield United earlier on in the campaign. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Heckingbottom was dismissed by Sheffield United in December, having overseen a difficult start to the life back in the Premier League. He had led the club to promotion from the Championship during the previous campaign.