Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has been installed as the joint favourite to succeed Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

The Black Cats wielded the axe earlier this week, bringing Mowbray’s tenure to an end following a run of uninspiring results. Later in the same week, Heckingbottom was replaced by Chris Wilder in the Sheffield United dugout.

However, Heckingbottom may not have to wait long for a fresh opportunity in management. He has been installed as BetVictor’s joint favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light at 2/1.

He is level with French coach Julien Sable, who was made the early frontrunner in the wake of Mowbray’s departure. Heckingbottom is already familiar with Sunderland, having started his professional playing career with them as a young defender.

Paul Heckingbottom recently lost his job at Sheffield United. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He found opportunities limited and eventually left to join Darlington in 1999. He has since come up against the club on various occasions as both a player and manager.

Despite doing a stellar job at Barnsley, Heckingbottom’s reputation in management took a hit due to difficult spells with Leeds and Hibernian. However, he revived it with his exploits at Bramall Lane.