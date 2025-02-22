Former Hull City, Bradford City and Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Devitt has landed a coaching role in League Two.

The 34-year-old brought the curtain down on his playing career last year, opting to focus on management.

He has been back at Carlisle, who he represented as a player, in the role of professional development phase coach.

Devitt has now moved into the senior set-up, forming part of Mark Hughes’ senior team at Brunton Park.

Jamie Devitt had two spells at Bradford City as a player. | Tony Johnson

He will hold the position of first-team coach until the end of the season, with Carlisle embroiled in a battle for League Two survival.

A product of Hull’s academy, Devitt made 19 appearances at first-team level for the Terriers. As opportunities proved limited, he was loaned out on seven separate occasions.

Rotherham and Bradford were among those to borrow his services and the latter re-signed him in 2019, loaning the playmaker in from Blackpool.