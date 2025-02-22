Former Manchester City, Rangers and Rotherham United winger makes shock move to eighth tier
Barker was highly rated during his rise through Manchester City’s youth ranks and made his first-team debut against Chelsea in February 2016.
He did not manage to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium, despite building experience with loan stints at Rotherham United, NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End.
The former England youth international went on to have stints at Rangers and Reading, later seeking pastures new in Cyprus with Omonia.
He returned to England for a brief spell at Morecambe last year but has spent the bulk of the last year as a free agent.
The 28-year-old has now linked up with eighth-tier Avro, who compete in the Northern Premier League Division One West.
In a statement, Avro said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Brandon Barker. Brandon brings a wealth of league experience after featuring for clubs such as Manchester City, Hibernian and Rangers.
“His experience and quality will add attacking power up front for The Ro. Welcome to Avro, Brandon.”
Avro currently sit 14th in the NPL Division One West.
