Former Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers midfielder set for move as Swansea City accept bid

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:56 BST
Swansea City have accepted a bid for former Leeds United midfielder Matt Grimes.

The 29-year-old had a forgettable loan spell at Elland Road during the 2016/17 season, failing to make an impression in West Yorkshire.

However, he bounced back and eventually established himself as a key figure for Swansea at senior level.

Despite being an ever-present as captain this season, his days with the club now appear numbered.

Following reports of strong interest from Coventry City, Swansea have confirmed an offer “from a Championship club” has been accepted.

In a statement, the club said: “Swansea City has accepted a bid from a Championship club for the transfer of Matt Grimes.

“Following discussions, Matt Grimes expressed his desire to move on, and the club has respected his wishes. “

Grimes has already been replaced as the club’s captain, with the armband now belonging to defender Ben Cabango.

The midfielder, who also had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Northampton Town in the infancy of his career, was linked with Sheffield United back in the summer window. However, a move to South Yorkshire did not materialise.

Discussing Grimes’ imminent exit, Swansea boss Luke Williams told said: "We couldn't agree anything here and he and his family made the decision that another option was better for him, for their own reasons.

"I am not in the correct position to talk about all the reasons - there are many I'm sure. If it was just so simple that he preferred to play for one team over the other, then that would be hurtful. But the reasons are more than that."

