Swansea City have accepted a bid for former Leeds United midfielder Matt Grimes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old had a forgettable loan spell at Elland Road during the 2016/17 season, failing to make an impression in West Yorkshire.

However, he bounced back and eventually established himself as a key figure for Swansea at senior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being an ever-present as captain this season, his days with the club now appear numbered.

Matt Grimes spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United. | Simon Hulme

Following reports of strong interest from Coventry City, Swansea have confirmed an offer “from a Championship club” has been accepted.

In a statement, the club said: “Swansea City has accepted a bid from a Championship club for the transfer of Matt Grimes.

“Following discussions, Matt Grimes expressed his desire to move on, and the club has respected his wishes. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Grimes has been a key figure for Swansea City in recent years. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Grimes has already been replaced as the club’s captain, with the armband now belonging to defender Ben Cabango.

The midfielder, who also had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Northampton Town in the infancy of his career, was linked with Sheffield United back in the summer window. However, a move to South Yorkshire did not materialise.

Discussing Grimes’ imminent exit, Swansea boss Luke Williams told said: "We couldn't agree anything here and he and his family made the decision that another option was better for him, for their own reasons.