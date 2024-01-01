Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan addressed the managerial vacancy at Swansea City after leading the club to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Sheehan is currently the caretaker head coach of Swansea, having stepped in to temporarily fill Michael Duff’s shoes nearly a month ago. He has admirably steadied the ship but thinks there needs to be a conclusion to the recruitment process this week.

Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay is the current BetVictor favourite for the job, ahead of Sheehan, Luke Williams and Chris Davies. However, it remains to be seen who will land the role on a permanent basis.

Sheehan said: “I’d say we are closer to a decision on the new manager but at the moment I’m just trying to enjoy this victory.

Alan Sheehan is in temporary charge of Swansea City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I’ve had conversations this week but like I keep saying, there is a process to go through and I understand there’s obviously a lot of people interested in the job. It needs to be concluded this week, I’d say.”

The former Leeds defender has taken charge of seven league games in his caretaker stint, overseeing the collection of 11 points. Swansea sit 16th in the Championship table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.