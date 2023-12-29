Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has emerged among the favourites to fill the vacancy at Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Swansea City.

Ramsay has been working for the Red Devils since 2021, when he joined during the tenure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He had previously been employed by Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea, and has spent time with the Wales national team during his time at Manchester United.

Sheehan steadied the ship following his appointment as caretaker head coach but the Swans were convincingly beaten by in-form promotion hopefuls Southampton in their last game.

Eric Ramsay currently works for Manchester United. Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sheehan remains the BetVictor favourite to land the role and is priced at 1/1. He sits ahead of Notts County boss Luke Williams, priced at 7/4, and Ramsay, priced at 5/1.

Outside contenders include Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies and former Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst.