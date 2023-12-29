Manchester United coach emerges among favourites to land job with Huddersfield Town's rivals Swansea City
Ramsay has been working for the Red Devils since 2021, when he joined during the tenure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He had previously been employed by Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea, and has spent time with the Wales national team during his time at Manchester United.
Swansea are still on the hunt for a new boss having parted ways with former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. They are currently being led on an interim basis by former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan.
Sheehan steadied the ship following his appointment as caretaker head coach but the Swans were convincingly beaten by in-form promotion hopefuls Southampton in their last game.
Sheehan remains the BetVictor favourite to land the role and is priced at 1/1. He sits ahead of Notts County boss Luke Williams, priced at 7/4, and Ramsay, priced at 5/1.
Outside contenders include Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies and former Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Swansea currently sit 17th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.