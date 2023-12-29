All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Manchester United coach emerges among favourites to land job with Huddersfield Town's rivals Swansea City

Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has emerged among the favourites to fill the vacancy at Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Swansea City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT

Ramsay has been working for the Red Devils since 2021, when he joined during the tenure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He had previously been employed by Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea, and has spent time with the Wales national team during his time at Manchester United.

Swansea are still on the hunt for a new boss having parted ways with former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. They are currently being led on an interim basis by former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheehan steadied the ship following his appointment as caretaker head coach but the Swans were convincingly beaten by in-form promotion hopefuls Southampton in their last game.

Eric Ramsay currently works for Manchester United. Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty ImagesEric Ramsay currently works for Manchester United. Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
Eric Ramsay currently works for Manchester United. Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sheehan remains the BetVictor favourite to land the role and is priced at 1/1. He sits ahead of Notts County boss Luke Williams, priced at 7/4, and Ramsay, priced at 5/1.

Outside contenders include Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies and former Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Swansea currently sit 17th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Related topics:Swansea CityAlan SheehanManchester UnitedMichael DuffSheffield WednesdayChris Davies