Former Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce would be open to a return to Bolton Wanderers - but not as manager.

Allardyce enjoyed a hugely successful Bolton tenure, leading the club between 1999 and 2007.

Evatt’s exit sparked talk of an emotional return for the 70-year-old, who has regularly spoken of his affection for the League One club.

However, the managerial veteran has insisted he would only consider returning in a different role.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said: “My passion for Bolton is always there. was born in the Midlands but Bolton is my town and my club, and everybody knows that because of the great times I had as a player and as the manager.

“If I can help, I would, if they asked me to, not as the manager though. I think that needs to go to somebody that is ready to take the club to the next level and the board is hopefully there to support him.

“I wouldn't want the job, the fear of them thinking if I went back into help that I would be there to take their job is just total nonsense.

“If I wanted to go back and I wanted the manager's job, I'd say ‘well, I'd like to go back to Bolton’. But I wouldn't. I'd like to go back and help him if I could but not as the manager.”