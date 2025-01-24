Former Leeds United and Everton boss makes candid admission over Bolton Wanderers vacancy

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:19 BST
Former Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce would be open to a return to Bolton Wanderers - but not as manager.

Ian Evatt’s departure by mutual consent was confirmed by the Trotters earlier this week, fuelling speculation regarding potential successors.

Allardyce enjoyed a hugely successful Bolton tenure, leading the club between 1999 and 2007.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evatt’s exit sparked talk of an emotional return for the 70-year-old, who has regularly spoken of his affection for the League One club.

Sam Allardyce had a brief stint in charge of Leeds United.Sam Allardyce had a brief stint in charge of Leeds United.
Sam Allardyce had a brief stint in charge of Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, the managerial veteran has insisted he would only consider returning in a different role.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said: “My passion for Bolton is always there. was born in the Midlands but Bolton is my town and my club, and everybody knows that because of the great times I had as a player and as the manager.

“If I can help, I would, if they asked me to, not as the manager though. I think that needs to go to somebody that is ready to take the club to the next level and the board is hopefully there to support him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sam Allardyce had a lengthy spell as Bolton Wanderers boss.Sam Allardyce had a lengthy spell as Bolton Wanderers boss.
Sam Allardyce had a lengthy spell as Bolton Wanderers boss. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

“I wouldn't want the job, the fear of them thinking if I went back into help that I would be there to take their job is just total nonsense.

“If I wanted to go back and I wanted the manager's job, I'd say ‘well, I'd like to go back to Bolton’. But I wouldn't. I'd like to go back and help him if I could but not as the manager.”

Allardyce has been away from the dugout since his four-game spell as Leeds boss, during which he was unable to save the club from relegation.

Related topics:Bolton WanderersEverton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice