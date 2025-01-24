Former Leeds United and Everton boss makes candid admission over Bolton Wanderers vacancy
Ian Evatt’s departure by mutual consent was confirmed by the Trotters earlier this week, fuelling speculation regarding potential successors.
Allardyce enjoyed a hugely successful Bolton tenure, leading the club between 1999 and 2007.
Evatt’s exit sparked talk of an emotional return for the 70-year-old, who has regularly spoken of his affection for the League One club.
However, the managerial veteran has insisted he would only consider returning in a different role.
Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said: “My passion for Bolton is always there. was born in the Midlands but Bolton is my town and my club, and everybody knows that because of the great times I had as a player and as the manager.
“If I can help, I would, if they asked me to, not as the manager though. I think that needs to go to somebody that is ready to take the club to the next level and the board is hopefully there to support him.
“I wouldn't want the job, the fear of them thinking if I went back into help that I would be there to take their job is just total nonsense.
“If I wanted to go back and I wanted the manager's job, I'd say ‘well, I'd like to go back to Bolton’. But I wouldn't. I'd like to go back and help him if I could but not as the manager.”
Allardyce has been away from the dugout since his four-game spell as Leeds boss, during which he was unable to save the club from relegation.
