Former Leeds United and Manchester United bosses 'contacted' over managerial role

Over a year has passed since Marsch was axed by Leeds with the Whites embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival. Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce were both given opportunities to keep Leeds up following the dismissal but failed to do so.

Despite having been linked with an array of posts, Marsch has not yet sealed a return to the dugout. He has, however, been active in the media as a pundit and podcast guest.

According to The Standard, the USA native has been sounded out by Canada about the possibility of leading them into the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be of particular significance to Canada, as they are sharing hosting duties with the United States and Mexico.

Jesse Marsch was axed by Leeds United in February 2023. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Canada national team is currently being led on an interim basis by Mauro Biello, who has stepped up from his role as head coach of the under-20s and assistant in the senior set-up.

Marsch is said to have been sounded out but the report claims he is not the only manager to have been approached about taking the reins. Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have also been contacted.

Solskjaer was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford in November 2021, nearly three years ago, but has not taken on a management role since his exit.

March has previously declared his hope of a Premier League return, although there is intense competition for every vacancy that opens up in the top flight. Speaking earlier this year, he said: "I love the Premier League and I love the power of what the league means globally, but honestly the true answer is I want to find like-minded people, that are committed to developing people, relationships and building something.