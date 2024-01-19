Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough star makes early Norwich City exit and joins Plymouth Argyle
The 32-year-old only joined the Canaries in August, having ended a lengthy association with Leeds. He had been given the chance to train with Leeds following the expiry of his deal but instead took up an offer at Carrow Road.
However, he has been allowed to leave Norwich after just nine senior appearances. His release has enabled him to link up with Plymouth as a free agent, becoming the fourth arrival under new Pilgrims boss Ian Foster.
The move reunites him with former Leeds teammate Darko Gyabi, who is currently on loan at Home Park and was recently given his debut against Huddersfield Town.
Leeds are due to host Plymouth in the FA Cup later this month, although Forshaw will be ineligible having already featured in the competition for Norwich. He will wear the number 27 shirt for the Pilgrims.
Forshaw was plagued by injury during his time at Elland Road, although was a firm favourite under Marcelo Bielsa when fit. He made a total of 91 appearances for the club in all competitions before leaving following relegation from the Premier League.
He arrived at Leeds from Middlesbrough, who he represented in both the Championship and the Premier League. He featured for Boro on 103 occasions between 2015 and 2018.