When Leeds United landed Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Manchester United in 2017, they were signing a young player with impressive pedigree.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender, a left-back by trade, had made his senior debut in the Premier League for Manchester United at just 18.

He had represented England at various youth levels and even made starts for the Red Devils during the reign of Louis van Gaal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His move to Leeds was a chance to prove himself at Championship level, following an underwhelming stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made six appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United. | Tony Johnson

Many of the players who arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2017 struggled - and Borthwick-Jackson was among them.

Struggles with form and injury hampered his West Yorkshire stay and he was sent back to his parent club in January 2018.

Subsequent loan spells further down the pyramid were arranged but failed to propel him back into the picture at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lengthy association with Manchester United was brought to an end in 2020 and spells with Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion followed.

A left-field switch to Polish side Śląsk Wrocław was completed in 2023, but was not the catalyst for a career resurgence. Earlier this year, he spent time on loan at Ross County before seeing his contract in Poland terminated by mutual consent.

Among Leeds fans, the defender is merely remembered as one of the many players to have had a forgettable loan spell at the club. For Manchester United supporters, he is a curious case.