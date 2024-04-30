The USA native was sacked by Leeds over a year ago, with the Whites embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival. He has not yet sealed a return to management, although has been linked with a number of posts.

He held talks with Southampton last year and more recently, it was claimed he had been contacted about taking charge of the Canada national team. It has now been suggested he could make a return to the dugout with South Korea.

Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds United last year. Image: Bruce Rollinson

According to Sports Chosun in South Korea, as relayed by Mail Online, he is the top choice for the role having completed an interview in England. If he did land the job, he would be succeeding former Tottenham Hotspur star Jurgen Klinsmann.

During his management hiatus, Marsch has been active on media duties. He has appeared on podcasts and also worked as a pundit. Earlier this year, he admitted he would like to make a return to the Premier League.