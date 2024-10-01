Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jason Blunt has been appointed manager of non-league outfit Doncaster City.

The club compete in the Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division North, on the 11th rung of the English football ladder.

They have made plenty of headlines since their formation, signing former high-profile figures such as Charlie Mulgrew, Wes Hoolahan and Ross McCormack.

Blunt, who boasts a wealth of youth coaching experience, has now taken the reins as manager. The 47-year-old represented Leeds during his playing career, later returning to the club in an academy coaching capacity.

Jason Blunt represented Leeds United as a player and a coach. | George Wood/Getty Images

He led a variety of age groups, eventually overseeing the under-23s before departing in 2017. Blunt also represented the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Blackpool during his days as a midfielder.

In a statement issued via X, his new club said: “Doncaster City FC can confirm Darren Bird will be replaced as manager by former Premier League footballer and Leeds United under-23s manager Jason Blunt, who will be assisted by Nick Buxton.