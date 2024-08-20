Former Leeds United forward Matt Smith has announced his retirement from playing professional football at the age of 35.

A towering frontman, Smith spent just over a year at Leeds after being prised from Oldham Athletic in June 2013. He scored 14 goals in 48 appearances for the Whites, winning the affection of supporters with his work ethic and physicality.

His move to Leeds marked the beginning of a lengthy stint in the upper echelons of the EFL. He went on to represent Fulham, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall before dropping into League Two with Salford City.

Smith left the Ammies at the end of the 2023/24 season and has now hung up his boots, issuing an emotional statement via social media platform X.

Matt Smith made 48 appearances for Leeds United. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from professional football at the age of 35. After over 600 games as a player at almost every level of the English pyramid, I look back only with gratitude at a career that has afforded me the most incredible experiences and memories both on and off the field.

"To enter the professional game so late at the age of 22 was really a dream come true and one in truth I never ever thought imaginable. 14 seasons, 527 games and nearly 150 goals across the entire EFL, for some truly incredible and historic football clubs, is a feat that leaves me filled with real pride. To lead my team out of the tunnel for my final game with my son in my arms will forever remain my finest achievement.

"Success is often defined by the people in your corner. The ones that support you every step of the way. In good times and in bad. I can't thank my family & friends enough for every bit of sacrifice and support you've given me throughout. Without you, unquestionably, none of this would have been possible.

"None more so than my wife Amy, my mum and my dad. I don't think there is an inch of this country that you haven't travelled to in order to support me. Week in, week out. Over 10,000 miles a season. Without fail. I love you all immeasurably.

"To my teammates and the staff I've worked with across the entire journey, thank you. It's been a real privilege to go to battle with you every week and enjoy some truly special times. In my early days as a non-league player I often dreamed and wondered what it took to sustain yourself at an elite level. I found out pretty instantly thanks to you. A level of professionalism, sacrifice and dedication like no other. Thank you to the ones who showed my the way. I'd like to hope that by the end I was a good role model to all the younger pros in the dressing room.

"Finally, to you the fans. You are really what makes English football so special. From the bright lights of Elland Road, to the magic of Craven Cottage and Loftus Road. The raw emotion at the Den. The hundreds of other grounds across the country. Loved them all. We are a country privileged and unique thanks to you and the energy you bring every single week. Thank you.