Former Leeds United and Hull City midfielder David Norris has come out of retirement - at the age of 43.

It is not uncommon for players to wind down their careers in the non-league pyramid and many may have assumed that was Norris’ plan when he joined Leatherhead eight years ago.

However, moves to Salford City, Shaw Lane and Boston United followed before Norris became a mainstay of Lancaster City’s midfield.

He announced he was hanging up his boots at the end of the 2023/24 season, although his retirement has not lasted long. The 43-year-old has joined Workington, who compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

He said: “I’ve spoken at length with the gaffer, having worked with him for many years previously, and he told me how good the set up is at the club. I’ve come in initially for the short-term and I’m excited to join up with the lads.

“Despite retiring at the end of last season, I’ve definitely still got the motivation and hunger to play, win games and score goals, so we will see if the body allows it.”

David Norris made 36 appearances for Leeds United. | Tim Keeton/Getty Images

Norris enjoyed a lengthy career in the EFL, representing the likes of Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle as well as Leeds and Hull.

Workington boss Mark Fell added: “We’re crying out for a little bit of guile and experience in certain areas and situations at the moment. Someone with David’s pedigree is an asset to any dressing room. “His age is irrelevant. Last season he was in the top two in terms of his data of physical outputs in every game, and often the hardest working. Less than six months ago, he was scoring a hat-trick against FC United [of Manchester].