Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Former Leeds United defender Patrick Kisnorbo has been appointed interim manager of Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos.

The 44-year-old was a revered figure at Elland Road in his playing days, having endeared himself to supporters with his full-blooded approach.

Injury limited him to 58 appearances for the Whites, but he played a key role in the club’s League One promotion-winning 2009/10 campaign.

He also starred as the Whites knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup in January 2010.

Kisnorbo, who also represented the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Hearts, hung up his boots in 2016.

He has since managed both the Melbourne City men’s and women’s teams, as well as Troyes and Melbourne Victory.

When former England coach Steve Holland took the reins at Yokohama F. Marinos in December, Kisnorbo was recruited to be his assistant.

However, Holland has now been jettisoned and Kisnorbo has been placed in charge on a temporary basis.

In a statement, the club said: "Yokohama F. Marinos announce today that the club have decided to part ways with Steve Holland, who was appointed manager in the beginning of the 2025 season.

"To fill the void, head coach Patrick Kisnorbo will serve as an interim manager for the time being."

