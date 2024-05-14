Former Leeds United man earns shock Euro 2024 call-up as major snub reported
The 27-year-old, who now plies his trade in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, has earned himself a spot on the plane for the tournament which begins next month.
Confirmation of his call-up has shocked a number of fans considering he was last capped by his country in 2021. He was, however, included in their squad for friendlies against France and the Netherlands earlier this year.
Koch was part of the Leeds squad that fell out of the Premier League last year but did not follow the Whites into the Championship. He instead left on loan, returning to his native Germany to join Eintracht Frankfurt. His loan move was then made permanent and he has racked up 41 appearances in all competitions this season.
According to BILD, Koch has been given the nod ahead of Germany icon Mats Hummels. The 35-year-old has been a mainstay of the Germany defence for nearly 15 years but the Borussia Dortmund icon has reportedly missed out.
Germany, who are led by Julian Nagelsmann, will face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the Euro 2024 group stage.
Koch joined Leeds in the summer of 2020, penning terms at Elland Road following their promotion to the Premier League. He represented the club on 77 occasions before returning to Germany.
In a farewell message issued to Leeds fans last summer, Koch said: "Dear LUFC fans, at this point I look back on three wonderful and exciting years in Leeds. To play for Leeds United and in front of you unforgettable fans, to defend for these colours, to celebrate with you, to even lead the team onto the pitch as captain, was a special honour and pleasure during the last three seasons.
"All the moments I have experienced together with you and especially at Elland Road, great victories and bitter defeats, have made me the person I am today. These are impressions and feelings that cannot be put into words and that have made me very proud and happy that my path as a professional footballer has led me to this club. I have taken Leeds United into my heart.
"I have met many, many great people here up to this point, and my greatest thanks go to them. To all the people in charge at the club, all the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, of course, you fans!
"I wish the club, the city and all of you only the best and hope that you will remember me well. I will definitely do so. Thanks for everything so far! Yours, Robin.”
