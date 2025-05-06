Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has left Wigan Athletic after just one season at the club.

The 41-year-old was recruited by the Latics last summer, when former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney was at the helm.

He took on a dual role, registering as a player and coaching the club’s goalkeepers. However, he has now left the League One outfit following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

His departure comes following links with Bolton Wanderers, who are reportedly eyeing a move to make him their new goalkeeping coach.

Andy Lonergan has had two spells at Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

A club statement read: “First-team goalkeeper coach Andy Lonergan has announced he will leave the football club.

“Lonergan joined Wigan Athletic in June 2024 under previous manager Shaun Maloney as a goalkeeper player-coach following three years with Premier League outfit Everton.

“The 41-year old worked with Sam Tickle, Tom Watson and Matty Corran day-to-day throughout the 2024/25 campaign and helped guide Tickle to 20 clean sheets in all competitions with our number one also named in the League One Team of the Season.

Andy Lonergan returned to Leeds United for the 2017/18 season, having previously spent the 2011/12 campaign at Elland Road. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“Lonergan will move on at the end of his contract this summer and we would like to thank him for his efforts whilst at Wigan Athletic. The club will announce its annual retain list in due course.”