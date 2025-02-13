Former Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Chesterfield winger recruited by top-flight club

Former Leeds United winger Gboly Ariyibi has made a top-flight move after a spell on the free agent market.

The 30-year-old started his career at Southampton, but was given his professional debut by Leeds.

He was recruited by the Whites during the reign of Brian McDermott, who handed the wideman a short-team deal in December 2013.

The USA-born man managed two appearances at first-team level for Leeds, later moving to Tranmere Rovers on loan and seeing his spell disrupted by injury.

Gboly Ariyibi made two first-team appearances for Leeds United.placeholder image
Gboly Ariyibi made two first-team appearances for Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

Ariyibi bounced back with Chesterfield, doing enough for the Spireites to attract attention from Nottingham Forest.

After spending the bulk of his time as a Forest player out on loan, the winger ventured abroad and has played in Greece and Turkey in recent years.

He has now sealed a switch to the Portuguese top flight, joining Boavista as part of the club’s recruitment drive.

Gboly Ariyibi played for Leeds United during the reign of Brian McDermott.placeholder image
Gboly Ariyibi played for Leeds United during the reign of Brian McDermott. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ariyibi was unveiled alongside eight other players, including former Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa and ex-Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel.

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has also been recruited by Os Axadrezados, who sit rock-bottom of Primeira Liga.

