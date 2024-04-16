The 23-year-old joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, having been instrumental for Nottingham Forest as a loanee in their Championship promotion-winning campaign.

However, he has found opportunities limited in the Premier League and is currently on the third loan spell of his Spurs career. The first was in France with Rennes, before he linked up with Leeds back in the summer.

Despite initially being considered a coup for the Whites, his loan spell was cut short in the January transfer window after just seven appearances. He was later replaced by Connor Roberts, who joined Leeds on loan from Burnley.

Djed Spence made seven appearances for Leeds United before his loan spell was cut short. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Now on loan at Genoa, Spence is making regular appearances in Serie A. Although he has featured regularly, only five of his league outings have been from the start.

According to Football Insider, he is expected to leave Tottenham on a permanent basis in the summer. The club are said to be willing to listen to offers for Spence, who is a former England under-21 international.

Also expected to depart Tottenham, according to reports, is defender Joe Rodon. The Wales international also joined Leeds on loan last summer but unlike Spence, has made quite the impression at Elland Road.