The Pilgrims secured their Championship status on the final day of the regular season, clinching a 1-0 win over Hull City. It was a significant achievement for the club, although not one they managed without difficulty.

Argyle started the season with Steven Schumacher at the helm before he vacated his post to join Stoke City. He was replaced by Ian Foster, a former England youth coach who had been assisting Steven Gerrard out in Saudi Arabia.

His tenure proved short-lived and Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip was placed in charge on a temporary basis. With the regular season now over, Plymouth have a decision to make on who leads them into the next campaign.

Among the BetVictor frontrunners for the role is Heckingbottom, who has been out of work since he was axed by Sheffield United. He has been linked with a number of roles since his Bramall Lane exit but has not yet returned to management.

Sunderland also ended the season with an interim head coach and have been linked with a summer swoop for Heckingbottom. The 46-year-old has an impressive track record in the EFL, having overseen promotions at Barnsley and Sheffield United.

His time at Leeds was considerably less successful and he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa after a short period of time in post. He has been been priced at 5/1 to take on the Plymouth role, meaning only Alex Neil is considered more likely to land the gig.