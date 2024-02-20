All Sections
Sunderland 'eye' former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley boss

Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly in with a shout of becoming Sunderland’s new permanent head coach.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT

The Black Cats wielded the axe yesterday (February 19), dismissing Michael Beale after an underwhelming two months at the helm. Mike Dodds, who worked alongside Beale, has been placed in charge on a temporary basis.

Although Dodds is expected to see out the season at the Stadium of Light, it appears likely there will be a fresh appointment in the summer.

Heckingbottom was linked with the Sunderland vacancy earlier on in the season, when Tony Mowbray was sacked. However, the role went to Beale and Heckingbottom has remained out of work.

Paul Heckingbottom was axed by Sheffield United earlier on in the campaign. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesPaul Heckingbottom was axed by Sheffield United earlier on in the campaign. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Paul Heckingbottom was axed by Sheffield United earlier on in the campaign. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He has been available since December, when Sheffield United relieved him of his duties and opted to bring Chris Wilder back to Bramall Lane. His appeal to Championship clubs is clear, as he secured promotion from the second tier with the Blades last season.

According to TEAMtalk, Sunderland are expected to speak to Heckingbottom about potentially taking the reins. The report also claims Polish coach Marek Papszun would be keen to speak to the club. The role could also reportedly be of interest to former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Sunderland sit 10th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-offs.

