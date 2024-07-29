Stoke City have reportedly slapped a £2.5m price tag on former Leeds United and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Baker amid interest from Blackburn Rovers.

However, it appears they are not willing to let the former England youth international go on the cheap. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Potters want £2.5m to convince them to part ways with Baker.

The price is reportedly being demanded despite Baker entering the final year of his contract, with Blackburn being put off by the demand.

Leeds United are among the clubs Chelsea loaned Lewis Baker to. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

There was once a time when £2.5m would have been considered a low offer for Baker. He was once among England’s most exciting young talents and shone for the Three Lions at various youth levels.

He remained on Chelsea’s books as a senior professional for eight years without ever managing to make a first-team breakthrough. He was sent out on loan season after season, representing the likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.