Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man given £2.5m tag amid Blackburn Rovers 'interest'
Blackburn have been linked with the 29-year-old, who joined Stoke from Chelsea in 2022. Earlier this year, reports indicated Stoke were open to offers for the cultured midfielder.
However, it appears they are not willing to let the former England youth international go on the cheap. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Potters want £2.5m to convince them to part ways with Baker.
The price is reportedly being demanded despite Baker entering the final year of his contract, with Blackburn being put off by the demand.
There was once a time when £2.5m would have been considered a low offer for Baker. He was once among England’s most exciting young talents and shone for the Three Lions at various youth levels.
He remained on Chelsea’s books as a senior professional for eight years without ever managing to make a first-team breakthrough. He was sent out on loan season after season, representing the likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.
Chelsea finally sanctioned a sale in January 2022 and he has since racked up 90 appearances for the Potters, scoring 19 goals and registering seven assists.
