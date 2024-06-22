Former Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce is among the frontrunners to become the next head coach of the Wales national team.

The vacancy opened yesterday (June 21) when Rob Page was relieved of his duties four years on from his appointment. He had failed to oversee qualification for Euro 2024 and had presided over underwhelming friendly results.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have now been tasked with finding a replacement for Page, who had previously led the country to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Among the early BetVictor frontrunners is Allardyce, who has been away from the dugout since his brief stint in charge of Leeds. The veteran was parachuted into a survival scrap in the dying embers of the 2022/23 season, but was unable to save Leeds from the drop.

He did not continue in his role beyond the end of the campaign, with the Whites going in a different direction and handing the reins to Daniel Farke. Under the former Norwich City boss, the club reached the Championship play-off final but lost out on promotion to Southampton.

Allardyce has been priced at 6/1, putting him among the figures deemed most likely to succeed Page. Osian Roberts, who recently led Como to promotion from Serie B, is the frontrunner. Behind him is former Wales international and current Burnley coach Craig Bellamy.

Regarding the axing of Page, the FAW’s chief executive officer Noel Mooney said: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.

