Former Leeds United, West Brom and QPR men among frontrunners to join Doncaster Rovers in summer window
Doncaster embarked on a stunning journey into the League Two play-offs last term, having previously flirted with relegation to the National League. They improved throughout the campaign, ending the regular season as the division’s form side.
However, Grant McCann will be keen to ensure the 2024/25 season does not end in heartbreak for Rovers, like the last one did. The club have been active early in the transfer window, making seven senior signings.
The new faces include Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Joe Sbarra, while there have also been some familiar faces through the door. EFL icon Billy Sharp is back at the Eco-Power Stadium, while defender Tom Nixon has joined for his second Rovers spell.
Here are the Business2Community frontrunners to join Doncaster before the summer window slams shut.
Jili Buyabu - 11/4
The defender has impressed at youth level for Sheffield United but seen little senior action. He was loaned out to Motherwell earlier this year but returned to Bramall Lane for personal reasons.
A season of regular football further down the EFL pyramid could prove incredibly beneficial for his development.
Charlie Allen - 3/1
Capable of operating in midfield or up front, Allen was a regular fixture for Leeds United at under-21 level. A first-team breakthrough failed to materialise at Elland Road and he was recently released by the Whites.
Narel Phillips - 7/2
Another player cast aside by a club higher up the pyramid, Philips was on the books of West Bromwich Albion before the Baggies allowed the defender to seek pastures new.
Sammy Braybrooke - 4/1
Injury has hampered the talented young Leicester City midfielder, who was among England’s brightest young talents before he was sidelined for a lengthy period. A loan move to League Two could help get his career back on track.
Aaron Drewe - 5/1
Loan spells at Chelmsford City, Oxford City and Weymouth failed to convince QPR of Drewe’s first-team potential. Aged 23, the defender is now a free agent.
Mark O’Mahony - 6/1
The forward is among the most exciting prospects in Brighton & Hove Albion’s ranks and was handed his first Premier League start earlier this year at just 19.
Mo Eisa - 8/1
The 30-year-old, a vastly experienced forward, is a free agent having recently seen his three-year association with Milton Keynes Dons come to an end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.