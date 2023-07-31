According to Mail Online, the 23-year-old will sign for the Owls today (July 31) after spending the last month as a free agent. He was released by Manchester United at the end of last season, ending his four-year stay at Old Trafford.

He had spent time out on loan with Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth, plying his trade in each of the EFL’s three tiers. However, he now appears set to have found a new permanent home in S6.

If a deal is struck for the Jamaica international, he will become the third Manchester United academy graduate to join Wednesday this summer following the additions of Reece James and Ashley Fletcher.

He began his career in the youth ranks of Chelsea but made the move to Manchester United in 2017. Bernard made just one senior appearance for the Red Devils but racked up 69 outings across his three loan spells.